How The Globe and Mail is building the ‘newsroom of the future’

Last week we told you about how the Globe and Mail’s automation and predictive paywall engine, Sophi.io, won WAN-IFRA’s North American Digital Media Award in the category of Best Digital News Start-Up.

This week, What’s New in Publishing has a feature on how the Globe is taking its 175-year-old newsroom and successfully launching it into the digital era.

From paywalls to page views and predictive technology, the piece provides an excellent snapshot of the sweeping innovations that are taking place behind the scenes at the Globe.

You can read the full piece here.