‘Levelling the Digital Playing Field’ Federal Lobby Week

Calling all community newspaper publishers!

We need your support on our Levelling the Digital Playing Field initiative.

News Media Canada member community newspapers are asked to contact their MP and to request a virtual meeting the week of November 30th as part of the 2020 Federal Lobby Week.

Our virtual Lobby Week meetings will be an important touch point in our campaign to support the statement by the Minister of Heritage indicating that he will introduce legislation to require Facebook and Google to pay for the content they use from publishers and to negotiate and compensate publishers fairly for advertising.

Click here to confirm your participation in Federal Lobby Week!

How to Set up a Meeting with your MP:

Check our list that matches MPs and News Media Canada member publishers by clicking here. Please consult the list to find your MP’s contact information.

member publishers by clicking here. Please consult the list to find your MP’s contact information. Write a personalized email to the MP in your area using our email template. Please make sure to bcc Kelly at News Media Canada (klevson@newsmediacanada.ca) and Eric at H&K (Eric.dillane@hkstrategies.ca) when you send the email so we can track meetings and engagement.

Kelly at (klevson@newsmediacanada.ca) and Eric at (Eric.dillane@hkstrategies.ca) when you send the email so we can track meetings and engagement. Join your regional pre-briefing video calls on November 23/24th for a prep session on the meeting script and how to conduct your scheduled MP meetings. We will send invites to you for these briefing sessions.

We also have resources to support you once you have scheduled a meeting with your MP. You can access the following material on our site or by clicking the links below.

Fact Sheet – this highlights Who We Are , The Challenge We Are Facing and our Call to Action .

– this highlights , and our . Executive Summary – this 6 page summary highlights the key findings from the Levelling the Digital Playing Field report .

– this 6 page summary highlights the key findings from the . Meeting Script – we are developing a script for your MP meeting (available next week).

– we are developing a script for your MP meeting (available next week). Print Ad – we are producing a print ad for you to run the week of November 30 to educate your readers (available next week).

And after your meeting we will provide you with the following resources:

Thank You Letter – after your meeting send a personalized letter to your MP (available next week)

– after your meeting send a personalized letter to your MP (available next week) Meeting Tracking Sheet – let us know how your meeting went with this tracking sheet that can be emailed back to Kelly at News Media Canada (klevson@newsmediacanada.ca).

Our community connections are a significant advantage. Let’s use them to demonstrate how important it is that MPs support our publications.