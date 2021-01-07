Heather Persson leaves Saskatoon StarPhoenix

After nearly three decades in the newspaper industry, Heather Persson is going back to school.

Persson, the only woman to hold the title of editor-in-chief in the more than 100-year history of the Saskatoon StarPhoenix, is starting the new year with a new chapter in her life. She has taken the position of director, research profile and impact at the University of Saskatchewan.

Persson was named StarPhoenix editor-in-chief in November 2014 and has held the same title with the Regina Leader-Post since September 2017. She previously served as managing editor and city editor at the StarPhoenix, following time as managing editor at the Prince Albert Daily Herald, editor-reporter at the Salmon Arm (B.C.) Observer and a reporter at the Weyburn Review.

“It’s been the greatest privilege of my life to be editor-in-chief of these two amazing newspapers. I just love the stories we tell.”

You can read more about her decision decision, and career, here.