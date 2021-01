Attention News Media Canada members!

Do you have questions about the ‘Australian model’ of social media regulation.

Next Thursday, February 4th at 1:00 EST we will be hosting an information session on the Australian model via Microsoft Teams.

Robert Whitehead, who has done a lot of work with INMA on this file, will be presenting and answering your questions.

To register to attend, please email: info@newsmediacanada.ca.