City of Toronto joins motion to endorse local journalism

Toronto Mayor John Tory indicated that the city would join 14 other regions in Ontario to pass a motion that raises awareness about the importance of “healthy news media.”

The campaign, launched last spring by a grassroots organization ink-stainedwretches.org, aims to strengthen the Canadian news media.

“We’re asking them to raise their voices to endorse professional journalism and encourage the federal MPs to do what they can with regard to regulations and legislation to (ensure) a healthy environment for news outlets to survive and thrive,” said Mirko Petricevic, chief of the ink-stainedwretches.org.

