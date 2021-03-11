The Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, Calgary Herald garner INMA Global Media Awards nominations

The Globe and Mail, The Toronto Star and the Calgary Herald have received nominations for this year’s prestigious International News Media Association (INMA) awards competition.
The Globe was nominated for:
- Best Initiative to Retain Subscribers
- Best Product and Tech Innovation
- Best Initiative to Register Users
- Best Initiative to Acquire Subscribers
- Best Use of Data To Drive Subscriptions, Content, or Product Design
- Best Use of Data to Automate or Personalize
The Star was nominated for:
The Herald was nominated for:
- Best Public Relations or Community Service Campaign
- Best Use of Video (with Calgary Sun)
The 2021 competition garnered 644 entries from 212 news brands in 37 countries. Winners will be announced on June 3. More information and a full list of nominees is available on the INMA website.