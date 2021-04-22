New ad campaign: Search is Search. News is News.

News Media Canada has developed a new set of print and digital ads to raise awareness of the Levelling the Digital Playing Field Initiative. This new campaign is titled Search is Search. News is News.

This campaign, launching the week of Monday April 26, includes three print and digital creative pieces. Print-ready PDF ad material is available in various sizes (2×4, 4×2, 2×7, 5×5, 10×3, 10×7, 10×15), and InDesign files are also available for publishers who prefer to create custom sizes. Publishers are encouraged to support this campaign with house ads or filler ads whenever possible.

Click here to access the publishers’ toolkit and download print and digital ad material.