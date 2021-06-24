Consumers are 50% more likely to engage with advertising encountered in a quality environment

The “Context matters” research study, from Newsworks in the United Kingdom, investigates the effect of context on brain responses to identical ads.

The research shows that ads that appear in ‘quality editorial environments’ are more effective than those that appear in less trusted environments.

The study describes how premium editorial contexts create stronger engagement, higher emotional intensity and greater long-term memory encoding, which correlates with decision-making and purchase behaviour. As well, neuroscience demonstrates that the same ads stimulate very different brain responses, depending on where they are placed.

“As digital spending continues to escalate and while the industry is asking questions about brand safety and return on investment, it is becoming increasingly important to understand the impact of where brands advertise.”

