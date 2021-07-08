The Globe and Mail’s dynamic paywall increases subscriptions

The Globe and Mail has seen a 51 per cent increase in digital subscriptions thanks to their dynamic paywall, a new piece written by Sonali Verma, the Globe’s senior product manager, analytics, says.

The piece, published by INMA, provides readers with a ‘behind the scenes’ look at how the Globe has experimented with a hybrid paywall over the past several years.

The piece also describes how the Globe balanced out competing needs presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, where balance was needed between driving subscriptions and ensuring that the publication fulfilled its mission to provide the public with vital information on a poorly-understood, swiftly spreading disease.

It’s a highly-informative read. We recommend you take a look at some more of the results and lessons learned.