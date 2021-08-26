Journalist Guy Lamarche dies

Guy Lamarche, the recognized Quebec journalist, who began his career writing for Le Devoir, died earlier this month. He was 86.

He died in a long-term care home in Laval after contracting COVID.

Lamarche began working at Le Devoir in 1955, when he was only 20 years old. He stayed at Le Devoir until 1959. He had a decorated career – he won a National Newspaper Award and was the first French-language journalist to receive the prestigious Nieman Fellowship. He also worked in Washington for Radio-Canada.

Lamarche retired from journalism in 1995.

You can read more about his career and other accomplishments here.