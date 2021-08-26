Former editor of Nunatsiaq News dies

A legend of community journalism was lost earlier this week when James Henry Bell, the editorial writer and former editor of Nunatsiaq News died from cancer. He was only 69 years old.

Over his 34-year career with Nunatsiaq News, Bell played a key role in shaping the newspaper’s news and editorial coverage and how it engaged its readership. He trained dozens of new journalists and leaves a clear mark on political discourse in the Canadian Arctic and northern journalism.

A lengthy Twitter thread is currently available to read. It contains an outpouring of wonderful memories of Bell and his work. We encourage you to have a read and leave a message if you’re inclined.