The crisis in Afghanistan: How we are responding

Earlier this month, News Media Canada joined the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ), the Canadian Journalists for Free Expression (CJFE) and nearly two dozen other media organizations and press freedom groups by signing a statement urging the federal government to ensure the safety of Afghan journalists who served Canadian news organizations.

This week, WAN-IFRA appealed to news organizations around the world willing to help secure meaningful work for the hundreds, if not thousands, of displaced Afghan journalists and media workers.

News Media Canada wants to ensure that our words are backed up with concrete actions. We are pleased to announce the enthusiastic support for a new initiative that will allow for employment opportunities for Afghan journalists arriving in Canada over the coming weeks and months.

We are currently working on developing this program with other partners and will be able to provide you with more details soon. In the interim, if you are interested in helping offer jobs, please send us an email and let us know.

You can email us at: info@newsmediacanada.ca. Please make sure your subject line reads ‘Helping Afghan Journalists’. Thank you.