‘Put your money where your house is’ campaign recognized in the United States

News Media Canada’s ‘Put Your Money Where Your House Is‘ was recently hailed as a “great community marketing campaign” by the writer behind the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of stress on small/independent business. Statistics from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) show that supporting local is critical to small business survival, now more than ever.

Almost nine in ten (86%) business owners surveyed by CFIB feel that making an extra effort to shop local this year is critical to small business survival. Data from the CFIB collected by Maru/Matchbox also shows that 95% of Canadians believe supporting small businesses is important in keeping the economy healthy.

The role that local advertisers play is more important than ever to keep communities and businesses thriving.

