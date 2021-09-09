Presenting our National Newspaper Week 2021 ad campaign: Truth be told

News Media Canada has developed a new ad campaign to celebrate National Newspaper Week 2021 featuring the limited-edition artwork by Ola Volo as part of our 2021 Champion The Truth collection.

Publishers are encouraged to participate in this annual nationwide advertising campaign in newspaper pages and websites from coast to coast. Let’s work together to remind Canadians about the critical role that newspapers play in our society today.

The campaign will run the week of October 3, and publishers are encouraged to run a full or half-page colour ad. Ad material can be downloaded here in print-ready PDF format and InDesign source files are also available for those who wish to re-size or add their own logo. Digital ad material is coming soon.

Click here to confirm your participation with either a full or half-page and please provide your publishing day.

Publisher resources will continue to be added to the online toolkit throughout September. Bookmark this page and keep checking back! Email Kelly at klevson@newsmediacanada.ca with any questions.

This project has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada.