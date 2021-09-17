News Media Canada partners with industry groups to undertake survey of online harms

News Media Canada is joining the Canadian Association of Journalists, Canadian Journalism Foundation, Canadian Journalists of Colour, Canadian Association of Black Journalists, Journalism for Human Rights and Fédération professionnelle des journalistes du Québec in a survey to better understand online harm towards Canadian journalists and media professionals. The survey is funded by the CBC.
Should your organization wish to participate, please upload the names and email addresses of your employees in the attached Excel file to Ipsos by September 22nd via:


Website: sftp.ipsos-canada.com
Username: OnlineHarm
Password: f7xF868j

Please save the Excel file as the name or your organization.xls.

Ipsos will not share the names of your journalists and their names/contact information will be used just for this one survey.

The 10-minute survey will be launched on September 27th, with each employee receiving a link from Ipsos. The survey must be completed by October 10th. Results will be shared with the associations by mid-November. Results will not be made public by news organization, but publishers with more that 15 employees can request aggregate information about their own organization’s results.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR