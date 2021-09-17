News Media Canada partners with industry groups to undertake survey of online harms

News Media Canada is joining the Canadian Association of Journalists, Canadian Journalism Foundation, Canadian Journalists of Colour, Canadian Association of Black Journalists, Journalism for Human Rights and Fédération professionnelle des journalistes du Québec in a survey to better understand online harm towards Canadian journalists and media professionals. The survey is funded by the CBC.
Should your organization wish to participate, please upload the names and email addresses of your employees in the attached Excel file to Ipsos by September 22nd via: