Canadian Hillman Prize for Journalism now accepting entries

The Sidney Hillman Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Canadian Hillman Prize honouring excellence in investigative journalism in service of the common good.

The Hillman Prize celebrates print, digital and broadcast reporting that highlights social or economic injustice and hopefully leads to meaningful public policy change.

Winning entries will be judged on the following criteria:

Significance of journalism in service of the common good

Resourcefulness and courage in reporting

Skill in relating the story and impact of the investigation

Eligibility: Entries must be published or broadcast in 2021 and have been made widely available to a Canadian audience. Nominated material and a cover letter explaining how the entry meets the requirements can be submitted here. There is no fee to enter.

The Canadian Hillman Prize winner(s) will be awarded a $5,000 honorarium and a certificate at our event to be held in-person in Toronto on March 24th (if the status of pandemic restrictions allow), as well as travel to New York City to be a guest at the U.S Hillman Prize ceremony if that is to occur in person. Honourable mentions will also be awarded.

Previous Canadian Hillman Prize winners include the Globe and Mail, the Crackdown podcast, CBC’s fifth estate, the Toronto Star, the Hamilton Spectator, the Calgary Herald, the Edmonton Journal, CBC/Radio-Canada and TVO.

The deadline to submit applications is January 15, 2022. Winner(s) will be announced in Mid-March.