Canadian journalists increasingly under attack online, says Ipsos survey

The first-ever Canadian survey of online harassment against journalists and media

professionals shows that attacks are on the rise and having serious repercussions on both

individuals and the industry as a whole.

The results of the Ipsos survey were shared with participants at the #NotOK — Stand Up for Journalism and Democracy virtual forum, a two-day event hosted by CBC/Radio-Canada and attended by journalists and media professionals from across the country.

The survey finds that:

harassment in the past year. Harassment online is most common — 65% experienced harassment online. One in

five experience online harassment weekly or more frequently.

disproportionately more online harassment than others, as well as greater severity of harassment. LGBTQ2+ respondents report the highest prevalence of online harm of any group — 78% in the past year (compared to 65% for all respondents). The impact of online abuse is devastating — One in four experience mental health

challenges as a result of the harassment and one in three have considered leaving

journalism or the media industry in the last 12 months. Losing these voices is bad for

democracy.

The full report can be downloaded here.