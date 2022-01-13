Judges sought for provincial award competitions

Both the B.C. and Yukon Community Newsmedia Association (BCYCNA) and the Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association are seeking judges for this year’s BNC awards programs.

BCYCNA’s Ma Murray Community Newsmedia Awards will be ready for judges’ review by February 11, and we will ask for decisions back by Monday, February 28. The entire process is completed online. If you are interested, please reach out directly to Kerry Slater at the BCYCNA, at kerry@bccommunitynews.com or 604-248-4207.

Similarly, the Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association (SWNA) has also made a public call for judges for its Better Newspapers Competition. The entries in this competition will be made available by mid January with scores and comments to be returned by mid February.

If you are able to volunteer your time and expertise, or if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact SWNA’s Nicole Nater at: 306-649-1405 or nnater@swna.com.