WSJ story chronicles how Google allegedly misled publishers and advertisers

A story published today by the Wall Street Journal details how Google allegedly misled publishers and advertisers for years about the pricing and processes of its advertising auctions.

The un-redacted allegations come from a U.S. lawsuit involving several states. According to the story, Google pocketed the difference between what it told publishers and advertisers that an ad cost and used the pool of money to manipulate future auctions to expand its digital monopoly.

For its part, Google said it intends to file a motion to dismiss the suit next week. This new information comes forward as the U.S. Justice Department is working on a separate antitrust case against Google’s search services.

News Media Canada will keep you updated on the impact this story has in Canada in the coming days.