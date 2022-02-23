Awards Showcase: SWNA Best Front Page

The Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association (SWNA) Better Newspapers Competition honours excellent work in SK’s community newspapers. Congratulations to the SWNA 2021 BNC winners of the Best Front Page – Class D (circulation 6,500+) category!
1st Place: NWT News/North
2nd Place: Warman Clark’s Crossing Gazette
3rd Place: Swift Current Prairie Post
#BNCAwards recognize the outstanding work produced each week and celebrates the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. Winners of the 2021 SWNA BNC awards were announced in an online presentation on May 17, 2021.