Six out of ten Canadian readers access content through mobile devices

According to the Vividata Winter 2022 Study of the Canadian Consumer, just over 20 million Canadian adults (66%) read or looked through newspaper content (print/digital) in the past week.

Of the weekly newspaper audience, 59% now access newspaper content through a mobile device (tablet or smartphone), up from 49% in Winter 2019.

Data from the the Winter 2022 study was collected between October 2020 and September 2021 and released in early February 2022. Click here for more information on Vividata’s Winter 2022 release.