Revelstoke Review announces new editor

Josh Piercey has been named as the new editor of the Revelstoke Review. He has been working at the Review since August 2021.

“Josh […] has been everything a local journalist should be,” writes Myles Williamson, publisher of the Review, in a post announcing Piercey’s appointment. The Review is owned by Black Press Media.

“[Josh] has shown proficiency at reporting in all fashions such as, writing for print and online, video, broadcasting, multimedia essay-style-writing, social media engagement, innovation for story ideas, research techniques, story finding and storytelling.”

