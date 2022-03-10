New industry advertising campaign to support Newspapers 24/7 now available

Great conversations don’t start themselves. Local news is all around us and powers our conversation in all types of settings with reliable stories and information.

Nine out of ten adults (86%) read newspapers, in print and digital formats, at least once a week. Despite a multitude of media options and digital distractions, readers still turn to traditional news sources.

News Media Canada has produced this new ad campaign for members to start a conversation with their readers. Click here to view and download ad material for print, digital and social.

**Also available in French**