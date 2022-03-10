British Columbia community newspaper publishes 100th edition

Community weekly newspaper Vancouver Is Awesome accomplished a milestone earlier this month: the release of its 100th issue.

The publication, which is a part of Glacier Media Group, has evolved over the years. It added a printed publication two years ago.

“One thing that I’ve personally learned from the exercise is that the readers of community newspapers offer an entirely different type of feedback than those who read our website and our social media channels,” writes Bob Kronbauer, the publisher and editor-in-chief of V.I.A. in a recent post on their website.

“There’s something much more human about the emails and the phone calls and the actual letters that I receive from print readers versus the ones from people who are only reading our stories online, and it lifts me up when I hear from them.”