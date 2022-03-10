The Globe and Mail makes a substantial investment in its finance and business coverage

The Globe and Mail is making a multi-million dollar investment in its business, finance and investing coverage and content over the next three years, a new report from Media in Canada writes.

In addition to hiring eight new journalists, the Globe is also adding new AI tools and areas of coverage, such as hiring a “crypto columnist” and an NFT specialist – and creating new beats like The Future Of Work.

Gary Salewicz, editor of the newspaper’s monthly Report On Business magazine also said changes are coming to the Globe’s website. Visitors will be able to have customized home page features, a newly constructed personalized finance platform and article pages that will allow site visitors to create an individualized view of stories, content, data and tools.

The online modifications are expected to be completed by August.