Former owner and publisher of the Kingston Whig-Standard dies from illness

Michael Davies, the former owner and publisher of the Kingston Whig-Standard, died earlier this week due to a longstanding illness. He was 85 years old.

Davies served as the published of the Whig-Standard from 1969 to 1990. He also doubled as the paper’s owner from 1976-1990.

“As publisher, he exemplified the highest principles of journalism and took his role as custodian of a public trust seriously,” wrote former editor-in-chief Neil Reynolds on Oct. 26, 1990, after the sale to Southam was made official.

“I know of not a single instance during all these years when, confronted by a journalistic challenge, he did not make the principled decision.”

Davies, who is a Member of the Order of Canada, leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Elaine, five children — Gregory, Eric, Andrew, Tim and Jennifer — as well as 14 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

You can read more about his illustrious career here.