Canadian Association of Journalists launches 2022 Newsroom Diversity Survey

The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) has announced the launch of its 2022 Canadian Newsroom Diversity Survey –– Canada’s annual national media diversity survey.

Last year, the CAJ released its inaugural diversity survey, with 209 newsrooms sharing data for 3,873 journalists. That survey was the first in Canadian history to reveal the gender and racial diversity for English and French radio, television, digital and print media newsrooms.

This survey is made possible through the support of numerous generous partners including the News Leaders Association and the Fédération professionnelle des journalistes du Québec. The Canadian Race Relations Foundation has generously provided three years of funding to strengthen the administration of the survey; this includes hiring a part-time diversity survey officer who will help increase the number of newsrooms participating. Qlik provided data analysis and visualizations that made the statistics in the 2021 report possible as well as the interactive website.

The second annual survey was sent to the editor-in-chief, or their equivalent, at newsrooms across the country earlier this week. The CAJ will maintain a running list of the newsrooms that have been sent the survey and will provide regular updates on which newsrooms have responded.

The results of the survey will be made publicly available following the June 24, 2022 response deadline.

For transparency, a full PDF version of the survey text is publicly available. If you are a newsroom leader that did not receive an editable survey copy, please contact survey@caj.ca to receive one.

To learn about the diversity survey, visit: http://www.caj.ca/diversitysurvey.