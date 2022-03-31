Awards Showcase: SWNA’s Best Front Page

Congratulations to the SWNA 2021 BNC winners of the Best Front Page – Class B (circulation 1,200-1,999) category!1st Place: Maple Creek & Southwest Advance Times 2nd Place: Wadena News 3rd Place: Whitewood/Grenfell Herald Sun The Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association Better Newspapers Competition honours excellent work in SK’s community newspapers.
#BNCAwards recognize the outstanding work produced each week and celebrates the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. Winners of the 2021 SWNA BNC awards were announced in an online presentation on May 17, 2021.