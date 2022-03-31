Local information drives newspaper readership, research shows

One of the reasons newspapers are among the most trusted media (for ads and editorial) is their local content.

Study after study finds that the number one reason for reading newspapers is local information and local advertising, including flyers, classified ads, jobs, and real estate. Local information can take many forms, including local news, editorial, sports, entertainment, events, crime features, and even obituaries.

The 2022 Newspapers 24/7 research study reports that eight out of ten printed community newspaper readers cite local information as their top reason for reading. After local information, half of adults (51%) are reading for the advertising – this includes ROP ads throughout the paper as well as Flyers/Inserts. And more than four out of ten are reading for classified ads, employment/careers and real estate in printed community newspapers.

Canadians turn to their local newspapers when they want to find out what is happening in their community. For more information and to download presentation material click here.