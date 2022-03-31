Canada’s National Observer hires Pugliese as executive editor

Prominent Canadian journalist Karyn Pugliese has joined Canada’s National Observer (CNO) as its executive editor.
According to the announcement, Pugliese joins CNO from CBC, where she was the managing editor of investigative.
She was previously executive director of news and current affairs at the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network and has worked at iChannel, Vision TV and as communications director for the Assembly of First Nations. She was also chosen for the 25th Martin Wise Goodman Canadian Nieman Fellowship at Harvard University. Pugliese is a member of the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation in Ontario.