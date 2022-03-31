Stuart Robertson, legendary media lawyer, dies

Stuart Robertson, a Toronto-based lawyer specializing in media law, died this past weekend. He was 74.

Robertson helped found ORP Law in 1994. He spent his career working with some of the country’s biggest publications and broadcasters, including The Canadian Press, CBC, the Globe and Mail, the Toronto Star and the National Post.

“His passion and dedication to good journalism was always forefront with Stuart. He strongly believed in how important it was in a democracy,” said Doug Richardson, a partner at the law firm.

In 2019, Robertson received the Governors Award from the National Newspaper Awards in recognition for his “tireless service in upholding and defending the integrity of journalism across the country.”

Robertson is predeceased by his wife and is survived by two children. You can read more his dedication to journalism here.