Latest research findings show newspaper readership remains strong in a digital age

Start a conversation with your readers highlighting the strength of newspapers with our sponsored article and recently released industry promotion campaign.

Media in Canada recently published a sponsored article exploring the issues of newspaper readership in today’s digital world, and the trust Canadians have in the editorial and advertising content in newspapers.

“It’s a little overwhelming when you consider how much the world has changed in the last decade. In 2012, tablets had only just established themselves as a viable new content distribution platform, and mobile payments and voice-controlled technology had barely begun to roll out. On social, new-to-the-scene niche platform, Instagram, had recently become part of the Facebook family. The digital age was going mainstream.

So what role could newspapers play?”

News Media Canada members have been granted permission to publish the Media in Canada article which can be accessed through Community Wire by clicking here.

Consider creating a sponsored feature by adding one of the new industry promotion ads from the “Great conversations don’t start themselves” campaign. Download print and digital ad material from the News Media Canada site by clicking here. Source files are available to create custom sizes and add your own logo where possible.

For more information, contact Kelly at klevson@newsmediacanada.ca.