Canada Periodical Fund guidelines for 2022-2023 announced

The Collective Initiatives and Business Innovation components of the Canada Periodical Fund (CPF) have launched their Application Guidelines 2022-2023. The Business Innovation component offers project funding to eligible small and mid-sized print and digital magazines and print and digital non-daily community newspapers publishing firms.

Also, the Business Innovation component of the Canada Periodical Fund (CPF) has received additional funding to support projects that explore international export opportunities for Canadian magazines. For these export development projects, the CPF can fund up to 75% of eligible expenses to a maximum of $25,000.

For details concerning applicant, periodical and project eligibility criteria, application requirements, the assessment process and application form, please consult the Canadian Heritage (PCH) website here.

Applications for projects will be accepted on an ongoing basis until September 15, 2022. If you have further questions, please contact the department directly via email at: PCH.fondsdesperiodiquescanada-canadaperiodicalfund.PCH@canada.ca or by telephone at: 1-866-811-0055.