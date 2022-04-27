The Globe and Mail announces 2022 Canadian Young Lions Competition winners

The Globe and Mail, which serves as the official festival representative in Canada for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, has announced the winning teams for the 2022 Canadian Young Lions Competition in all five categories: Digital, Film, Print, Media and Marketers.

Over the weekend of February 26 to February 28, 2022, working in teams of two, 448 entrants received a brief from a non-profit charity and had to complete the challenge for their respective category within a 24- or 48-hour time period.

The Competition jury chairs select the non-profit charity and the chosen charity selected this year was Youth Mental Health Canada (YMHC), a community-based, youth-led, non-profit based organization in Hamilton, Ontario. They support a proactive and hands-on approach to addressing the issues of mental health for Canadian youth. Their focus is on youth, family, and community engagement for mental health education, support, advocacy, and change.

You can see all the winning works here.

The Globe and Mail awards a prize per Gold winning team, which includes the registration fees for the virtual Global Young Lions Competition, delegate passes to attend the five-day International Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity from June 20 to 24, 2022, the largest gathering in the creative community, and the cost of flights and accommodation.