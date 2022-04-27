The Ontario Community Newspapers Association announces 2022 Hall of Fame Inductees

The Ontario Community Newspapers Association is excited to unveil the seven extraordinary individuals who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame for 2022.

They include:

William Charles Cavell, President & Publisher, Iroquois Falls Enterprise (awarded posthumously)

2. Wayne Green, Publisher, Northern Times of Kapuskasing and the Temiskaming Speaker of New Liskeard (awarded posthumously)

3. Ron Lenyk, Vice President, Newspaper Strategic Support, Torstar (awarded posthumously)

4. Jack, John, Robin, and Jeff Morris, Editors and Publishers, Prescott Journal, Chesterville Record, Winchester Press, Eastern Ontario AgriNews, Tupper Lake (NY) Free Press, Gouverneur (NY) Tribune, Manotick Messenger, Barrhaven Independent, Russell Villager (awarded posthumously to Jack, John and Robin Morris)

These inductees are respected community news professionals who remained passionate about the industry throughout challenges, opportunities, and changes. They have made exemplary contributions to Ontario’s community newspaper industry and will be celebrated and remembered for their tremendous contributions to community journalism.

The OCNA Hall of Fame recognizes and celebrates individuals who have made exemplary contributions to Ontario’s community newspapers. Inductees are respected community news professionals who have remained passionate about the industry throughout challenges, opportunities, and changes. They are leaders who have helped community newspapers adapt and grow.

To view their full extraordinary newspaper biographies, and to view past inductees, please click here.