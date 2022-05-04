Awards Showcase: Best Overall SWNA Newspaper (Class C)

Congratulations to the SWNA 2021 BNC winners of the Best Overall Paper Class C (circulation 2,000-6,499) category, sponsored by @NewsMediaCanada! 1st Place: @MeadowLakeNorthernPride2nd Place: @EstevanMercury3rd Place: Moosomin @WorldSpectator“It was a pleasure to review so many quality newspapers that are clearly important members of their communities. The top three choices were separated by a range of only 12 points out of a possible 1000. That’s a .012% margin, testifying to the difficulty in selecting the best of the best.” The Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association Better Newspapers Competition honours excellent work in SK’s community newspapers.
#BNCAwards recognize the outstanding work produced each week and celebrates the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. Winners of the 2021 SWNA BNC awards were announced in an online presentation on May 17, 2021.