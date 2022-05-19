Pierre-Paul Noreau named as next chair of the Quebec Press Council

Former News Media Canada board member Pierre-Paul Noreau has been selected as the next chair of the Quebec Press Council. He replaces the retiring Paule Beaugrand-Champagne this week.

Noreau has had a distinguished career in journalism. After beginning his career as a journalist at La Tuque in the 1970s, he later moved on to high-ranking positions at Le Soleil and Le Droit. He is also currently president of the Michener Awards Foundation.

You can read more about his new role here (note: link is only available in French).