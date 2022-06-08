Awards Showcase: AWNA Healthy Communities Journalism Award

The Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association encourages excellence by sponsoring an annual provincial competition to celebrate the achievements of its member newspapers. Congratulations to the 2020 Awards of Excellence winners in the Healthy Communities Journalism Award category. Sponsored by: @GenomeAlberta

1st Place: @StAlberttoday: Farmers shed light on silent fight against mental illness

“I was impressed with the strong storytelling in these articles. This is such an important issue. You did an excellent job touching on the special challenges farmers face in accessing mental health supports and stigma in small communities and had your reporting backed up by sound data.”

2nd Place: Consort Enterprise: Groundbreaking Medical Trial

“In-depth reporting here with specific details that illustrated this teen’s fascinating lifelong challenges well. You should continue to follow his journey and keep in touch with the folks in San Diego to learn what this could mean in the future. There are more stories to do.”

3rd Place: Stony Plain Reporter/Spruce Grove Examiner: Meet the toddler needing millions to live past the terrible twos

“By sharing Harper Hanki’s journey I believe truly that our paper got others to think more about rare health issues and just how much government values those with them.”

Newspapers compete against other newspapers of similar circulation for special awards in such categories as editorial, photography, advertising, and special promotion. The 2020 BNC Awards of Excellence were presented to winners in an online ceremony in May 2021.