Awards Showcase: SWNA 2022 Photographer of the Year

Congratulations to the SWNA 2022 BNC Photographer of the Year winners!
The Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association (SWNA) Better Newspapers Competition honours excellent work in SK’s community newspapers.
🥇 1st Place: Meadow Lake Northern Pride, Terry Villeneuve🥈 2nd Place: Your West Central Voice @ywcvoice, Kate Winquist🥉 3rd Place: Biggar Independent, Kevin Brautigam#BNCAwards recognize the outstanding work produced each week and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. The SWNA Better Newspapers Competition winners were announced in an online awards presentation on May 13, 2022.
