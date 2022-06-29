Even in fragmented world, daily newspapers reach nearly two out of three adults: research

Data from the 2022 Spring release of Vividata’s SCC study shows that just over 21 million Canadians (70%) read or access print or digital newspaper content (daily or community papers) in an average week.

Local news continues to be a key driver for readership for 95% of the weekly newspaper audience.

Regionally there are differences in readership levels across the country with reach of 74% among Francophones and 68% among Anglophones. Some of the strongest daily newspaper readership levels can be found in Victoria (76%), Quebec City (77%), and St. John’s (70%).

Vividata is Canada’s authoritative source for insights on cross-media and consumer behaviour, and the leading provider of cross-platform audience measurement.

For more information visit www.vividata.ca.