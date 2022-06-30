National NewsMedia Council welcomes new directors

The National NewsMedia Council (NNC) has announced it has confirmed three new directors to its board following its annual general meeting held last week.

Two of the new directors are professional directors with editorial positions at their respective news organizations, and one director is a public director with expertise in the regulatory field.

Paul Samyn, editor-in-chief of the Winnipeg Free Press and Philip Wolf, the managing editor for Black Press’s Vancouver Island Free Daily/PQB News join the NNC board representing the news industry.

Departing the board is former News Media Canada chair Bob Cox. You can read all about the changes here.