Awards Showcase: OCNA Best Business and Finance Story

The Ontario Community Newspapers Association (OCNA) Better Newspapers Competition honours the great work of Ontario’s weekly community newspapers. Congratulations to the 2021 winners in the Best Business and Finance story category.



1st place: #Bracebridge @muskokaregion – Mary Beth Hartill

“A timely well-written story that covers all the bases. Interviews with business owners who are directly impacted as well as municipal and health authorities all help bring this story to life.”



2nd place: @Bramptonguardiandotcom – Graeme Frisque

“A clearly-written and comprehensive outline of the issue, with plenty of hard data in the form of easily readable graphs (prepared by the writer) and knowledgeable quotes from experts. Takes what some might consider a boring topic and breathes life into a very readable and accessible article.”



3rd place: #Fergus @wellingtonadvertiser – Jordan Snobelen

“A well-researched, logically-structured, and concisely written article that includes interviews with six knowledgeable sources. The article pulled the reader in with a great lead paragraph and kept up the interest by filling in the details and widening the context of the story as it went along.”

The Ontario Community Newspapers Association (OCNA) Better Newspapers Competition honours the great work of Ontario’s weekly community newspapers. The 2021 awards showcase the hard work, talent, and dedication demonstrated by Ontario publishers, editors, reporters, photographers, and designers. More than 1,450 entries were received and the awards were presented at a virtual ceremony on April 29, 2022.