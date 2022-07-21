The Toronto Star announces new head of editorial board and public editor

The Toronto Star has announced that Bruce Campion-Smith will become the head of the newspaper’s editorial board and Donovan Vincent will become the new public editor.

Campion-Smith previously served as the public editor for the past two years. He replaced the Star’s long-time public editor Kathy English. Vincent is an award-winning journalist who most recently served as a reporter on the Star’s housing team.

Campion-Smith said he will focus on local, Toronto-specific issues as the head of the editorial board.

As the Star’s new public editor, Vincent said he hopes to help “dispel” distrust in media by ensuring Star stories “meet the highest standards of accuracy and fairness and that the motives behind the stories we pursue are ethically sound.”

