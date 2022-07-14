Village Media introduces Village Report

Village Media has launched villagereport.ca, an exclusive new website that aggregates important and must-read stories from across the country (and the world) in one convenient spot.

Villagereport.ca is ad-free and free of charge.

Along with a wide assortment of content from Village Media—including a specially curated “Village Picks” column—the site includes up-to-the-minute news feeds from other trusted Canadian media outlets.

“This website has all the essential news you need to know in one central place: national, international, sports and business,” says Jeff Elgie, CEO of Village Media. “Until now, there was not a news aggregator like this in Canada. We are excited to provide this critical resource and for readers to give it a try.”

Readers who subscribe to Village Report’s e-mail newsletter receive a round-up of “Village Picks” delivered to their inbox every day at 6:00 a.m. To subscribe to Village Report’s morning newsletter, click here.