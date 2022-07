Mike Power, formerly of Postmedia and Brunswick News, is set to begin as FP Newspapers Inc.’s new president and CEO on July 25. He will be replacing both Bob Silver, president and CEO, and Bob Cox, publisher.

It was announced that Cox, who also served as the former chair of News Media Canada, will continue in an advisory capacity with the company until early 2023 to assist in the transition.

