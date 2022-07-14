Congrats to all of the 2021 MCNA Better Newspapers Competition Award winners

The Manitoba Community Newspapers Association (MCNA) handed out their 2021 BNC Awards for the 102nd time at the end of last month in an online ceremony.

The MCNA has uploaded a presentation that contains the full list of winners – as well as special Gold and Silver Quill recipients. This presentation would typically have been aired at the in-person ceremony. The presentation can also be easily downloaded and printed if you’d like to save it for posterity.

Special MCNA life memberships were presented to Ken Waddell, Vicki Wallace, and Don Piett.

The professional awards booklet is currently being produced. We will let members know when it is available.