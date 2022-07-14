The Canadian Association of Journalists announces launch of Summer 2022 mentorship program

The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce the launch of the Summer 2022 edition of its popular mentorship program.

Twenty-eight top Canadian journalists working in radio, television, digital, and print publications from across the country have stepped up to donate their time to mentor early – and mid-career CAJ members.

The full roster of mentors for this round is:

Alison Uncles – Freelance editor

Alyshah Hasham – Courts and justice system issues reporter, The Toronto Star

Angie Seth – News anchor and reporter, CTV News Channel

– News anchor and reporter, CTV News Channel Anna Mehler Paperny – Reporter, Reuters

– Reporter, Reuters Arif Noorani – Director, CBC Podcasts

– Director, CBC Podcasts Charelle Evelyn – Managing editor, The Hill Times

– Managing editor, The Hill Times Chris Hall – Former host of The House, CBC News

– Former host of The House, CBC News Christina Frangou – Freelance journalist

– Freelance journalist Craig Wilson – Senior broadcast producer, CBS Evening News

– Senior broadcast producer, CBS Evening News Daniele Hamamdjian – International correspondent, CTV National News

– International correspondent, CTV National News Fred Lum – Photojournalist, The Globe and Mail

– Photojournalist, The Globe and Mail Ian Young – B.C. and Yukon bureau chief for The Canadian Press

– B.C. and bureau chief for The Canadian Press Jacob Boon – Newsletter editor, The Tyee

– Newsletter editor, The Tyee Jagjeet Sharma – Freelance journalist

Jessica deMello – Freelance producer/consultant

Jim Rankin – Investigative reporter and photographer, The Toronto Star

– Investigative reporter and photographer, The Toronto Star Joanna Smith – Ottawa bureau chief, The Canadian Press

– bureau chief, The Canadian Press Kathleen Martens – Senior online reporter, APTN

– Senior online reporter, APTN Kim Bolan – Reporter, The Vancouver Sun

– Reporter, The Sun Malcolm Johnston – Editor-in-chief, Toronto Life

– Editor-in-chief, Toronto Life Nathan Griffiths – Graphics and data journalist, The Vancouver Sun/Province

– Graphics and data journalist, The Sun/Province Rachel Ward – Investigative journalist, CBC/The Fifth Estate

– Investigative journalist, CBC/The Fifth Estate Roberto Rocha – Data reporter, Investigative Journalism Foundation

– Data reporter, Investigative Journalism Foundation Simran Singh – Managing editor, Burnaby Beacon

– Managing editor, Burnaby Beacon Stacy Lee Kong – Writer, editor, founder of Friday Things newsletter

– Writer, editor, founder of Friday Things newsletter Tori Marlan – Narrative and investigative reporter, Chicago Reader/Capital Daily

– Narrative and investigative reporter, Chicago Reader/Capital Daily Tracey Lindeman – Freelance journalist

– Freelance journalist Willow Fiddler – National reporter, The Globe and Mail