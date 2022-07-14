The Canadian Association of Journalists announces launch of Summer 2022 mentorship program

The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce the launch of the Summer 2022 edition of its popular mentorship program.

Twenty-eight top Canadian journalists working in radio, television, digital, and print publications from across the country have stepped up to donate their time to mentor early – and mid-career CAJ members.

The full roster of mentors for this round is:

  • Alison Uncles – Freelance editor
  • Alyshah Hasham – Courts and justice system issues reporter, The Toronto Star
  • Angie Seth – News anchor and reporter, CTV News Channel
  • Anna Mehler Paperny – Reporter, Reuters
  • Arif Noorani – Director, CBC Podcasts
  • Charelle Evelyn – Managing editor, The Hill Times
  • Chris Hall – Former host of The House, CBC News
  • Christina Frangou – Freelance journalist
  • Craig Wilson – Senior broadcast producer, CBS Evening News
  • Daniele Hamamdjian – International correspondent, CTV National News
  • Fred Lum – Photojournalist, The Globe and Mail
  • Ian Young – B.C. and Yukon bureau chief for The Canadian Press
  • Jacob Boon – Newsletter editor, The Tyee
  • Jagjeet Sharma – Freelance journalist
  • Jessica deMello – Freelance producer/consultant
  • Jim Rankin – Investigative reporter and photographer, The Toronto Star
  • Joanna Smith – Ottawa bureau chief, The Canadian Press
  • Kathleen Martens – Senior online reporter, APTN
  • Kim Bolan – Reporter, The Vancouver Sun
  • Malcolm Johnston – Editor-in-chief, Toronto Life
  • Nathan Griffiths – Graphics and data journalist, The Vancouver Sun/Province
  • Rachel Ward – Investigative journalist, CBC/The Fifth Estate
  • Roberto Rocha – Data reporter, Investigative Journalism Foundation
  • Simran Singh – Managing editor, Burnaby Beacon
  • Stacy Lee Kong – Writer, editor, founder of Friday Things newsletter
  • Tori Marlan – Narrative and investigative reporter, Chicago Reader/Capital Daily
  • Tracey Lindeman – Freelance journalist
  • Willow Fiddler – National reporter, The Globe and Mail

The deadline for applications to this round of the mentorship program are due at 5:00 pm ET on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2022. For full details on the program, visit their mentorship website page, including mentor bios and the application form. Successful applicants will meet with a mentor for one hour per week over the course of the six week program.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR