Awards Showcase: AWNA 2020 Spot News Photo

The Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association encourages excellence by sponsoring an annual provincial competition to celebrate the achievements of its member newspapers. Congratulations to the 2020 winners in the Spot News photos category. 1st Place: Mounties end standoff after shots fired: @okotokstoday.ca2nd Place: Salute to local firefighters: Shootin’ the Breeze 3rd Place: Blazing Glory: @thecochraneeagleNewspapers compete against other newspapers of similar circulation for special awards in such categories as editorial, photography, advertising, and special promotion. The 2020 BNC Awards of Excellence were presented to winners in an online ceremony in May 2021.