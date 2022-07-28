Postmedia announces upcoming changes to its board of directors

Postmedia Network has announced that Paul Godfrey will step down from his role as Chair of Postmedia’s board of directors at the end of his existing contract, on December 31, 2022. Following the end of his term as Chair, Mr. Godfrey will serve as a special advisor to the Board and CEO.

“I have always believed in the critical importance of a robust news media industry for our country,” said Godfrey. “It has been my sincere honour and privilege as Postmedia’s founder to champion our company and our people through tremendous transformation. I will continue to serve as a proud member of the team as special adviser to our exceptional board and management team, at the completion of my term as Board Chair.”

“On behalf of our Board, management and everyone across Postmedia we thank Paul for his unwavering support of our company and our industry,” said Andrew MacLeod, President and CEO, Postmedia. “Paul was our founding CEO and most recently, our Board Chair. Without his leadership and vision, Postmedia would not exist. Paul has had great success in politics, media and sports and his advice has always proven to be invaluable. I owe Paul a great debt of gratitude, for his guidance and appreciate his continued support as special advisor.”

Jamie Irving, currently a director of Postmedia’s Board, will become Executive Chair effective January 1, 2023, having joined Postmedia’s Board in April, 2022. Mr. Irving’s responsibilities will include overseeing board matters and supporting the President and CEO and senior management in respect of key areas of the business.

“I’m grateful for the support and confidence of the Board and look forward to stepping into the role of Chair at an exciting time as Postmedia builds on its national scale and breadth and accelerates its digital transformation,” said Irving.

“Jamie Irving has been a great addition to Postmedia bringing extensive knowledge of this industry from his transformative work at Brunswick News Inc. over the last twenty years and recent leadership of the industry as Chair of News Media Canada. He believes deeply in the importance of journalism and has been a great advocate for our industry. We look forward to his ongoing leadership as Executive Chair next year,” said MacLeod.