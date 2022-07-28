Canada’s largest Chinese-language daily newspaper will stop print production in August

Canada’s largest Chinese-language daily newspaper is going digital after Sing Tao Daily, announced this week it will stop printing its daily newspaper after more than 40 years of operation next month.

Calvin Wong, CEO of Sing Tao Media Group Canada said the publication’s editorial policies will not change.

In a statement, Carleen Finch, president of Unifor Local 87-M (which represents 43 Sing Tao journalists) said Ottawa’s Online News Act, now in committee on Parliament Hill, as a piece of legislation that could have helped Sing Tao in the face of the receding profitability of newspapers in Canada, but lamented the “stalled” legislation won’t come soon enough for the paper.